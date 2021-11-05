New Music Releases November 5: Post Malone & The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Blake Shelton and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey teamed up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for a new holiday track, "Fall in Love at Christmas." Blake Shelton officially released "We Can Reach the Stars," the song he penned for Gwen Stefani and performed on their wedding day. And ABBA released their first album in nearly 40 years, titled Voyage, while Diana Ross shared Thank You, the 25th studio album of her illustrious career.
Plus, new music from Summer Walker, James Arthur, Pentatonix, Little Mix, Thomas Rhett and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"One Right Now" - Post Malone & The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Smokin Out the Window" - Silk Sonic
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Still Over It - Summer Walker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"We Can Reach the Stars" - Blake Shelton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Fall in Love at Christmas" - Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"ESCAPE PLAN"/"MAFIA" - Travis Scott
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
It'll All Make Sense in the End - James Arthur
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"New Shapes" - Charli XCX feat. Christine and the Queens & Caroline Polachek
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Voyage - ABBA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The Motto" - Tiësto & Ava Max
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Hold No Grudge" - Lorde
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Thank You - Diana Ross
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Between Us" - Little Mix
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Bad Life" - Omar Apollo feat. Kali Uchis
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Slow Down Summer" - Thomas Rhett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
TWOPOINTFIVE - Aminé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Let’s go to Hell" - Tai Verdes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Stupid Boy" - Slayyyter feat. Big Freedia
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
PRELUDE - Lauren Jauregui
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Peaked in High School" - Priscilla Block
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Against the World - Hanson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Voyager - Valerie Broussard
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"She Likes It" - Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Gastar" - Foreign Teck feat. Bryant Myers, Brray, and Darell
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Woods & Water - LOCASH
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"either way" - Arden Jones
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Remember the Oxygen - Spencer LaJoye
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
VIOLET - AUNDREY GUILLAUME.
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
all the songs i used to love - Camylio
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Heavy" - Peach PRC
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Rich Kids" - Aiyana-Lee
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Voyage to Mars - MUNYA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Underwater" - Jace Allen & Payge Turner
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Overplayed" - Thomas Day
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Mind on You" - George Birge
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Peter Gabriel's Dream" - Attawalpa
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Which Way to Happy - Penelope Isles
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Madison - Sloppy Jane
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Supercool" - Danielia Cotton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"sims" - corook
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
