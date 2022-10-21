New Music Releases October 21: Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira, Ozuna and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Taylor Swift made her triumphant return, dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights, and whipping the Swifties into a frenzy just hours later when she dropped seven extra songs on the album's"3am edition!" And Swift wasn't the only pop queen to drop a new album for Friday fun -- Carly Rae Jepsen and Meghan Trainor both shared their latest, The Loneliest Time and Takin' It Back, respectively.
Shakira and Ozuna teamed up on "Monotonía," Anderson .Paak and H.E.R. joined NxWorries and Knxwledge to release "Where I Go," and The Rudeboyz recruited Maluma and Adam Levine for their latest, "Ojalá."
Plus, new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Arctic Monkeys, Roddy Ricch, Caroline Polachek, Bishop Briggs and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Monotonía" - Shakira & Ozuna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where I Go" - NxWorries, Knxwledge & Anderson .Paak feat. H.E.R.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Multiverse (Deluxe) - Wiz Khalifa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Aston Martin Truck" - Roddy Ricch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sunset" - Caroline Polachek
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Matinee" - Smino
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ojalá" - The Rudeboyz, Maluma, Adam Levine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"superhuman" - Bishop Briggs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"i'm sorry" - Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Takin' It Back - Meghan Trainor
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let Me Know When" - Adam Melchior feat. Fleet Foxes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
LOVE - Jake Wesley Rogers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Girls Night Out - Babyface
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sleepwalking in the Rain" - Chord Overstreet
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Everybody Knows It’s Christmas - Chris Isaak
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"En La De Ella" - Jhayco, Feid & Sech
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Karma" - Trevor Daniel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ANTIFRAGILE - LE SSERAFIM
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Depression" - Dax
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Elevator" - Blu DeTiger
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dinosaur" - Theory of a Deadman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)" - You Had Me at Six
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"100 degrees" - kenzie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Crush(ed) - Katherine Li
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Keep Rising" (from The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Baby Take My Acid" - Lincoln feat. Penelope Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Get What You Want" - Lastlings
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Days" - Jordan McGraw
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Last Thing on Your Mind" - Billy Lockett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"2 soon" - Johnny Chay & Kevin Chung
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Ready - GoGo Morrow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Red EP - Bayside
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Adeleine" - CHAMPS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Old Truck Young Love" - Greylan James
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Christmas Everyday" - Sunset West
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let’s Ride" - Mike Gossin feat. Cheyenne Kimball
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
When I Get Sober - FVNERAL
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"New Vibration" - Adam Mac
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
