New Music Releases October 29: Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, JAY-Z and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ed Sheeran released his fourth studio album, =, a self-described "coming-of-age" record in which he sings about love, loss and fatherhood. Artists like JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss, Seal and more teamed up to provide the soundtrack to Jaymes Samuel's upcoming all-Black western, The Harder They Fall. And A$AP Rocky officially released his 2011 debut mixtape, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, to streaming platforms, including a new track, his first solo single single in two years, "Sandman."
Megan Thee Stallion dropped Something for Thee Hotties, a collection of fan-favorite freestyles and tracks from her archive, Kylie Minogue returned with a new single, teaming up with Jessie Ware on "Kiss of Life," and Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter released her newest song, a heartfelt tribute to love that she says was inspired by her late husband, Robert A. Altman, and her WW84 cameo.
Plus, new music from Alicia Keys, Conan Gray, Macklemore, Lizzy McAlpine and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
= - Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Harder They Fall - From the Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Kiss of Life" - Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Something for Thee Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Telepath" - Conan Gray
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Best of Me" - Alicia Keys
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Oh Na Na" - Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Next Year" - Macklemore feat. Windser
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Drop Dead" - grandson feat. Kesha & Travis Barker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"doomsday" - Lizzy McAlpine
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
LIVE.LOVE.A$AP - A$AP Rocky
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Preached" - LIL DUSTY G & Marshmello
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Tell It to My Heart" - MEDUZA feat. Hozier
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Ocean to Ocean - Tori Amos
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Everything Changes" - Ross Copperman & Cam
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The Wish Book" - Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Charmander" - Aminé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Oxygen" - Beach Bunny
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Family" - David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Love Back (Stripped Back)" - Why Don't We
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Doesn't Matter" - BENEE
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Wish" - Joel Corry feat. Mabel
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Moongate - Alina Baraz
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"She Knows It" - Maggie Lindemann
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"South Dakota" - JORDY
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Look What You’ve Done" - Emeli Sandé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Deserve" - Tank
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"House Broken" - The Crystal Method feat. Naz Tokio
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Nothing Lasts Forever And That's OK - Blanks
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Pages" - SK8 feat. Rook
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Don't Make Sense" - Caspr
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Water" - Okay Cool feat. Jessica Childress
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"WEST" - Warren Hue
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"BERLIN" - Cody Frost
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"All Time Low" - Tor Miller
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Human and Divine" - Lynda Carter
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
