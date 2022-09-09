New Music Releases September 9: Lewis Capaldi, Ari Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lewis Capaldi released his latest heartfelt single, "Forget Me," Kelly Clarkson joined Dolly Parton on a new rendition of "9 to 5" and Ari Lennox dropped her sophomore studio album, age/sex/location.
Dr. Dre lent his mixing prowess to an epic collaboration between worldwide stars SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Äyanna, titled "Power (Remember Who You Are)." The track will be in the upcoming short film titled The Flipper’s Skate Heist.
Plus, new music from John Legend, Labrinth, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Forget Me" - Lewis Capaldi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
age/sex/location - Ari Lennox
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"9 to 5" - Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Power (Remember Who You Are)" - SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, Äyanna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kill For Your Love" - Labrinth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Thank God" - Kane Brown feat. Katelyn Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
LEGEND - John Legend
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"curious/furious" - WILLOW
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don’t I Make It Look Easy" - Meghan Trainor
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Woke Up In Love" - Kygo feat. Gryffin & Calum Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Jude - Julian Lennon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Older" - 5 Seconds of Summer feat. Sierra Deaton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I’m Too Much" - Saucy Santana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Behind The Eyes (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition) - Amy Grant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"San Quentin" - Nickelback
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rompela" - One Six feat. Yandel, will.i.am, El Alfa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Story" - Trevor Daniel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MAGIC MAN - Jackson Wang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Blossom - The Summer Set
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Worth It" - Ryan Cabrera
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Summer Goodbye" - Steelo Brim feat. Larry June
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SEND HELP - YDE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sailor Moon (2.0)" - LAYA feat. Baby Tate
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Self Portrait" - Surf Curse
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Strawberry Margarita Promises" - Honey Country
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Disco Cowboy" - Adam Mac
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
