Daniel Craig and Rami Malek Face Off in New 'No Time to Die' Trailer

Due to unforeseen circumstances involving a global pandemic, No Time to Die was ultimately forced to take its time arriving in theaters. But the latest James Bond outing -- and the final for star Daniel Craig -- is on track again with a fall release date and a new trailer.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise (and fifth with Craig) finds the super spy retired and living off the grid in Jamaica. Alas, trouble finds Bond -- as it is wont to do -- and he's soon back in action, navigating the world of international espionage, past romantic entanglements and a mysterious new villain called "Safin" (Rami Malek).

Ben Whishaw's Q, Naomie Harris' Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes' M are in the mix once again, as are Léa Seydoux's Madeleine Swann and Christoph Waltz's Blofeld. Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch, meanwhile, plays a new double-0, with Ana de Armas joining the cast as a CIA agent and potential Bond girl.

Watch the trailer below:

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

No Time to Die is directed by franchise first-timer Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script by longtime Bond scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, plus Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film was originally set to open in April, but will now hit theaters on Nov. 20.

United Artists Releasing

