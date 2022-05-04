New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer Teases the Return of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader
Hayden Christensen is back, with the new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi teasing the actor’s return as Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi apprentice who turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.
He’ll appear opposite Ewan McGregor who is reprising his role as the titular Jedi master, who’s greatest defeat was the downfall and corruption of his best friend and mentee.
“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” McGregor previously said of reuniting with his former co-star. “[Having] another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”
Picking up a decade after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the limited series sees Kenobi in hiding as he tries to protect the secret existence of Luke Skywalker from afar all the while the Inquisitors – played by Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram and Sung Kang – try to find the Jedi master.
The trailer, which also shows the first glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani’s character, which is in fact human and not a droid, ends with Darth Vader being suited up as his signature chest panel is put on.
Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 27 on Disney+, with new episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays until June 22.
