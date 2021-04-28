Happy anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Thursday, and in honor of their special day, they released a stunning new pic to commemorate the milestone. The two tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The portrait, taken outside at Kensington Palace earlier this week by Chris Floyd, feature Kate and Prince William holding hands and rocking matching blue ensembles. Kate opted for a light blue number with her hair down in gorgeous curls, while Prince William wore a cozy blue sweater over matching slacks.

"10 years," Kensington Royal captioned the photo, shared to their Instagram account on Wednesday.

Another happy photo was shared of the two cuddling.

Last month, Prince William and Kate returned to the site of their royal wedding, where a vaccination center has been created. The two looked very much in love in photos from the outing, with the duchess in a stunning cream dress coat and the duke in a navy suit.

During the visit, the couple spoke with staff at the center, as well as several people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. William also lit a candle in remembrance of the lives lost while Kate left daffodils. Hear more in the video below:

