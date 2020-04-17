New Yorkers are coming together amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday night, people across New York City participated in the "Clap Because We Care" ritual, which has become a daily way for residents to thank healthcare workers for their help on the frontlines of the pandemic, and added a little something extra.

Following the booming applause from apartments across the city, New Yorkers joined together to sing Frank Sinatra's iconic 1980 track, "New York, New York."

"If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere, It's up to you, New York, New York," residents belted from their windows and roof tops.

New Yorkers took to social media to share videos of the experience, dubbed New York Sings Along, which was started by The Peace of Heart Choir.

More than 8,000 people who couldn't join in in person flocked to the event's Facebook page to participate virtually.

In a statement to Time Out New York, Andrew Dykeman, the co-chairman of Peace of Heart Choir, said that his group hoped to "bring people together" through the event.

"This is our way of sparking a greater sense of community, while still maintaining appropriate physical distance," he said. "We can raise our voices together to honor those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and cared for. We welcome other choirs and singers of all ages, and from every neighborhood, to join in."

The group plans to host the event every Thursday, and said that they may choose a new song each week.

