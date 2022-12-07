Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka.

Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.

"Absolutely. 100 and one percent. He was the first person who said it. I agree with it," Long said, addressing Stephen A. Smith's comments to ET about the Boston Celtics' mishandling of the personal matter turned public. "I think it's been incredibly difficult for me to manage all of that while working and trying to be a mom -- I'm trying to find the humanity in all of it."

Long said it felt like no one considered her or her children's feelings when going public with news of Udoka's alleged affair.

"It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection. I think the Celtics were irresponsible and it was hurtful," Long added. "It really was, because we were welcomed in as family and then it's like, 'Well, what happened?' But I'm figuring it out."

The 51-year-old actress and 45-year-old NBA coach have ended their 13-year romance, Long's rep confirmed to ET on Tuesday. The news comes after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organization. Udoka was suspended as head coach of the professional basketball team after the alleged relationship came to light earlier this year.

The actress began dating Udoka in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015. They share a 10-year-old son, Kez, as well as Long's 21-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship.

After Udoka broke his own silence on the situation in a statement shared by ESPN's NBA Today host Malika Andrews back in September, Long publicly addressed the wave of support she'd received in wake of the news.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," the actress said in a statement issued to ET. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

And she's doing just that, telling ET Wednesday that she has found peace and tranquility in her new home in Los Angeles.

"I love my new house," Long gushed. "It's so peaceful and hidden and tranquil, and it's just perfect for new beginnings."

