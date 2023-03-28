Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage make quite the duo!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Hoult at the premiere of the pair's new film, Renfield, which sees Cage as Dracula, where he explained why he was "giddy" to be working with the National Treasure actor.

"It really was one of the most bizarre scenarios of my life looking glancing over and seeing Nic Cage, dressed fully as Dracula," Hoult said of seeing Cage in the role. "I mean, it doesn't get better than that. So, I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him."

Despite calling seeing Cage as a vampire -- fangs and all -- in the horror comedy, Hoult said Cage still brought some of his "Cage-isms" to the role.



"He was Nic Cage. But like, the funny thing was, when he switched on to Dracula, all the influences that he was bringing to that character and where he was bringing inspiration from, it was just like, it was really fun," he continued. "And then occasionally you just see this little Nic Cage-ism within, which is what we love seeing him do in films."

Hoult plays the titular character -- a tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, who is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he's ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.

While they are a true dream team in this film, it wasn't the first time the pair has worked together, with The Great star also appearing in Cage's 2005 film, The Weatherman.

"I remembered him and had a great experience on that film. It's a film I'm very proud of," Hoult said of his experience filming the comedy-drama. "And I was lucky -- first time working in America. I really gained a lot of knowledge from him through that process."

"And even more so this time, because you know, now as an adult," He continued. "Just knowing more of his filmography, and like being more of a fan even in some ways, it was even more special to work with him again."

Renfield will hit theaters April 14.

