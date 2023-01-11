Nick Carter is honoring his late brother, Aaron Carter, through music. On Wednesday, the Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram to share a teaser for his new music video, "Hurts to Love You."

"It hurts to love you but I love you still/ Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will," Nick sings as photos and home movies of him and his younger brother flash in the background. "And always prayed for peace and how you could feel/ You know it hurts to love you but I love you still."

"We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them," Nick captioned the clip, telling fans that he turned to music amid the devastating loss of his brother. "So I worked it out the best way I know how. #HurtsToLoveYou."

The full music video, which pays homage to Aaron, is set to be released on Wednesday evening.

The tribute comes just two months after Nick's younger brother was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles. He was 34.

Following Aaron's death, it was revealed that the former teen heartthrob and pop star was cremated, according to the death certificate obtained by ET. As for his cause of death, the certificate labels that as "deferred," meaning an autopsy has not yet determined the outcome.

After news of his brother's death emerged, Nick told fans his heart "is broken."

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron's siblings, Nick and sister Angel, honored their late brother's memory by raising money in support of mental health, with proceeds benefiting the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.

