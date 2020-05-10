Amanda Kloots had a very special Mother's Day when she got a chance to FaceTime with her husband, Nick Cordero, who has been in a coma and fighting for his life in a hospital amid his lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Kloots took to her Instagram Story to share another health update on Sunday, and revealed that her video chat with her husband included a lot of "positive little things."

"I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did," Kloots said, beaming. "That was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with."

Kloots explained to her fans that, while it seems minor, it was possible that Cordero's responsiveness could mean the start of him being able to hear and follow commands, which "would be huge" for his recovery.

While she admitted that it is still "very, very early" in the process, she couldn't hold back her elation over the progress.

"I got really excited about it because it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow a command," she added.

This Mother's Day is a special one for Kloots, as it's her first since she welcomed the couple's first child, son Elvis, last June.

On Sunday, Kloots shared a heartwarming snapshot of their little boy in an Instagram post, alongside a poem she wrote for her son.

"Elvis, you my baby boy are 11 months old today and it’s Mother’s Day! I have wanted to be a mom my whole life. I love you so much that I wrote you this poem," Kloots shared. "I love you so much. I love you so much that when I first saw you my heart grew 10 times the size. I love you so much that when you’re sleeping I want to wake you up. I love you so much that the minute I leave you, I miss you. I love you so much that whenever I’m away from you I can’t wait to get home."

"I love you so much that right after I give you a kiss I want to give you another one. I love you so much that all the pictures in my phone are of you. I love you so much that just thinking of you makes me smile," the heartfelt poem continued. "I love you so much that watching you grow makes me so happy. I love you so much that when I hear you laugh it’s the best sound in the world. I love you so much that when I hear you cry I want to fix everything. I love you so much and I can’t believe your mine."

Kloots has also been using her Instagram to provide health updates on Cordero, who was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Broadway actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood-clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which is one step toward getting him off a ventilator.

Earlier this week, Kloots revealed that doctors said Cordero is in the "very, very, very early, early, early, early stages of tracking," which means he is showing signs that he could regain consciousness. It seems that his Mother's Day progress could prove to be a step in the right direction.

