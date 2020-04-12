Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life in his battle with COVID-19.

The Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to her Instagram story Saturday night to reveal that, after making some headway in recovering, Cordero is still in very critical condition.

"We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs," Kloots explained. "That caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go to an irregular pattern."

"He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him," Kloots continued. "It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back."

On April 1, Kloots first shared that her husband was unconscious in the ICU after being diagnosed with pneumonia the week prior, and that they were waiting on the results of a coronavirus test. Several days later, she revealed that the test had returned positive.

After revealing that Cordero needed resuscitation, she explained that he is on a machine to help his lungs and his heart, and is undergoing dialysis to assist with kidney function. There was also a blockage of blood flow to his leg that required emergency surgery.

"He made it out of surgery, he is alive. He is still in very critical condition," Kloots shared. "He is struggling; just every minute counts right now."

A tearful Kloots concluded with a message of gratitude for those who have shown their love an support, sharing, "I thank you for your prayers and everything and please just keep praying."

On Sunday, Kloots shared a video to Instagram showing herself and the couple's 9-month-old son, Elvis, and she explained that she's been recording videos for Cordero every day since his hospitalization began. "So that when he wakes up he can watch them and feel like he’s been with Elvis and I everyday," she shared.

She also revealed in a hopeful post Sunday afternoon that she played a favorite Elvis Presley song, "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do," to her husband over Facetime, and it actually seemed to have an impact on his health.

"I just got to FaceTime with Nick and I played him this song and sang at the same time. The nurse leaned over while it was playing and said 'His blood pressure just got better!'" she wrote. "SO please BLAST this song today in your homes at 3pm PST/6pm EST for @nickcordero1 because my husband has a whole lot of livin to do!!!!"

Codero last appeared on the Broadway stage in the musical A Bronx Tale The Musical as Sonny in 2018 and as Earl in Waitress in 2016. His other credits include Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages.

Meanwhile, Pink is also another celebrity who tested positive for the flu-like virus, and recently opened up about her and her 3-year-old son, Jameson's, coronavirus diagnosis. The singer detailed how her son's condition worsened and how scared she was.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

