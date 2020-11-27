Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Nick Kroll is a married man! On Thursday, the 42-year-old Big Mouth co-creator and star announced that he married landscape architect Lily Kwong, who's currently pregnant with their first child together.

Kroll shared a stunning polaroid of the two on their wedding day on Instagram, holding hands as Kwong's lacy veil sparkles over a cliffside.

"So very thankful for @lily_kwong," he captioned the photo.

Kwong shared the same photo and revealed that they got married on Nov. 19, and that her wedding dress was designed by Rushka Bergman.

Kroll's many celebrity friends congratulated him in the comments.

Sarah Silverman joked, "Wheeeee congratulations!!! r u on the left."

Meanwhile, Whitney Cummings couldn't contain her happiness, writing, "Yessss!!!"

Kwong announced she was pregnant in October with an Instagram picture of her showing off her bare baby bump.

"Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll 🥟🌕🥟," she wrote.

Kroll shared his support for the post, commenting, "❤️❤️❤️😊😊😊😍😍😍."

