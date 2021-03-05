TikTok stars, superheroes and the guy involved in the biggest love triangle of 2021 will be making appearances at this year's Kids' Choice Awards!

ET can confirm that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Joshua Bassett, who is also known as the suspected muse of his co-star, Olivia Rodrigo's, "Drivers License" song, is getting in on the fun at the highly anticipated event, along with TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, David Dobrik and Addison Rae. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, who recently announced she's pregnant with her third child, will also be making an appearance.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live star and Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson, the awards ceremony will feature several performances, including one from Justin Bieber. In addition, the cast of iCarly will also be reuniting!

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 airs live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Check out the full list of 2021 Kids' Choice Awards nominees.

