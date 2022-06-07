Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Avril Lavigne and More Stars to Perform During iHeartRadio Music Festival
The lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is officially here! Nicki Minaj, Avril Lavigne, Halsey, and Lionel Richie are among the talent set to take the stage during the two-day event in September.
Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Richie, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, and The Black Keys will perform on the main stage at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.
Over at AREA15 the following day, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith will take the Daytime stage. Lavigne is also set to perform on Sunday as well.
Following the lineup announcement, the stars shared their excitement to be participating in the music festival, with Richie tweeting, "Are you ready for the @iHeartRadio Music Festival because I am! Can’t wait to perform on the #iHeartFestival stage in September!"
In a statement on Tuesday, iHeartMedia's President of Entertainment Enterprises, John Sykes, detailed what makes this music festival different than the rest. “This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music,” he explained. “Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”
The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, and fans can tune in to watch all the action via an exclusive stream each night on The CW app and CWTV.com. The network is also set to broadcast a two-night TV special in October.
Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival go on presale for Capital One cardholders on Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will go through Friday, June 17 at 10am PT/1 pm ET or until supplies last. General public tickets will be available on AXS.com June 17th.
