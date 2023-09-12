Young Money is back!

Closing out the 2023 Video Music Awards, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne reunited to celebrate one of hip hop's most iconic roasters.

Following a performance by LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, as part of the segment, the duo took the stage to perform some of the music label's most iconic hits.

Minaj brought fans back to the Young Money days, rapping “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and "A Milli"

Earlier this evening, Nicki -- who also served as the MC of the ceremony -- performed her latest single, "Last Time I Saw You." For his part, Lil Wayne performed his latest single, "Kat Food."

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

