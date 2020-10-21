Nicki Minaj Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj is giving fans their first peek at her baby boy! The 37-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her son, whom she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

The sweet snap features one of the baby boy's feet, which is held by one of his parents.

"Happy Anniversary, my love," Minaj captioned the pic, referencing her and Petty's first wedding anniversary.

Minaj gave birth to her and Petty's son on Sept. 30, after fist sharing the news of her pregnancy in July. After welcoming the baby boy, Minaj took to Instagram to post about the well-wishes she'd received from some of her famous friends. In the caption of the post, Minaj revealed her child's sex for the first time.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she wrote. "It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

