Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Pose for First Magazine Cover Together
Nicolas Cage on When He Knew Wife Riko Shibata Was the One
Nicolas Cage is posing with his wife! The 57-year-old actor and Riko Shibata appear in the latest issue of Flaunt, marking their first magazine cover together.
In the cover pic, Cage and Shibata sit side-by-side as they hug each other in coordinating black ensembles. Other photos from the shoot, which took place in Las Vegas, show the couple laying in the desert, building sandcastles, and posing in a parking lot.
"We were out there doing our thing," Cage says of posing for the pics, which were taken by Noah Dillon. "We did something kind of historic -- photographing in 117-degree weather and building sandcastles. I don’t think that’s been done before. And Riko loved it!"
Cage announced his engagement to Shibata in August 2020, revealing during a radio interview that they got engaged over FaceTime after six months apart.
The pair went on to tie the knot in February 2021 at Wynn Las Vegas. Following the nuptials, a source told ET that the bride wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono from Kyoto, while the groom sported a Tom Ford tuxedo.
Shibata walked down the aisle to her favorite song, "Winter Song," by Kiroro, and the two exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows that included poetry by Walt Whitman as well as a haiku, the source said.
When ET spoke to Cage in July, he recalled meeting Shibata in Japan.
"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage told ET. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This could work out.'"
