Nicole Byer is speaking up about the importance of talking to children about Black Lives Matter.

The 33-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to pen an emotional message, which offered guidance on how parents can speak to their kids about the movement, along with the fatal arrest of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that have followed.

Byer began her post by introducing herself as Nicole, the host of Netflix's Nailed It!, which "a lot of kids watch."

"In an Instagram comment someone said they would 'keep their head down and just let their kids watch Nailed It' ... that made me boo hoo hoo," she explained. "That you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me. So I'll do the work. I'll write you a conversation to have with your white child."



"A good way to explain to kids #blacklivesmatter: You like this black lady, right? She's silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her, right? Well, this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren't doing a f**king (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it," she added. "So they are protesting, and the looters... well, some of it is staged as a distraction and some are people who've been oppressed for so long it burst. And nice cops? There are no nice cops because if a cop was nice they wouldn't watch and participate in violence against black and brown people."

Byer continued on, stating that if cops were "really nice, they would have spoken out about police brutality years ago."

"Instead they dress up like your GI Joe doll and are very mean. The curfews, the helicopters, the police in riot gear is all because black people have asked to not be killed... that's it," she said. "There's literally nothing else to it. Now once a week, let's read about s**t (stuff for the soft kids) that happens to black people that doesn't get covered in schools, like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today and aren't credited or it’s just co-oped... and if you do this, post about [it]. Post about the black history you teach your white kid to maybe inspire another white parent to do the same thing."

"There, I did it. You can read it verbatim to your kids," she added. "Also I'm open to any additions. Raise kids who give a f**k and you gotta give a f**k #blacklivesmatter."

