Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's HBO thriller, The Undoing, has a new premiere date and teaser. Originally slated to premiere in May, the six-episode limited series will now bow Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HBO announced Thursday, along with a new teaser trailer.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, the series centers on Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The minute-long trailer features vignettes of key moments as Grace's life unravels before her very eyes. From the FBI raiding the Frasers' home to hounding press as Grace and Jonathan walk out of court, the secrets and lies are bound to come out in dramatic, unexpected ways.

"It's what rich, entitled people do when threatened, they conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves," Haley FItzgerald (Noma Dumezweni) ominously says. "And they think they can get away with it." Watch the teaser trailer below.

Joining Kidman, Grant and Dumezweni in the cast are Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza; Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s 12-year-old son; Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steineitz; Sofie Gråbøl as Catherine Stamper; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Ismael Cruz Córdova as Fernando Alves; and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

Susanne Bier directed all six episodes, which were written by David E. Kelley.

The Undoing premieres Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

