Nicole Murphy is speaking out after being photographed kissing a married man.

The 51-year-old model was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua by a pool in Italy over the weekend. While Murphy is single -- she was married to Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2006 and engaged to Michael Strahan before they split in 2014 -- Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999. Fuqua and Rochon share two children, 16-year-old daughter Asia and 15-year-old son Brando.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," Murphy told TMZ. "It was not my intention to be in this situation."

"I do not condone women kissing or interacting in any way inappropriately with a married man," she continued. "I too was once married, and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

ET has reached out to reps for Murphy, Fuqua and Rochon.

In an earlier statement to LoveBScott.com, Murphy said that she and Fuqua "are just family friends."

"I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it," she previously told the outlet.

An eyewitness told ET that Murphy and Fuqua enjoyed some time by the pool at the Regina Isabella hotel in Ischia, Italy, on Saturday. They were there for half an hour and went unrecognized by the hotel's other guests. According to the eyewitness, the pair first kissed sitting down on the pool chair and, not long after, shared a second kiss standing up. They also lounged around and took a dip in the pool.

They were "relaxed, happy... they seem very friendly and at ease with one another," the eyewitness observed.

When ET spoke to Murphy in 2017, she revealed that she's looking for a partner "who's got their stuff together."

"Who's smart, who likes to have fun, who likes to travel and he's gotta be somewhat good-looking," she said at the time. "Or a nice body. At least a decent body... They don't have to be all that, but they can be decent."

