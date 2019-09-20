Nicole Scherzinger Recording New Music With the Pussycat Dolls

Get excited, Pussycat Dolls fans!

A source tells ET that Nicole Scherzinger is reuniting with the girl group she fronted, which also consisted of Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt.

"They've already been in the studio together recording," the source says. "She's very excited."

Back in 1995, choreographer Robin Antin founded the popular burlesque troupe in Los Angeles. PCD then morphed into a musical act when Antin negotiated a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records in 2003.

The Pussycat Dolls have released a number of hits over the year, including "Don't Cha," "Buttons" and "When I Grow Up," before disbanding in 2009.

Scherzinger has certainly been keeping herself busy since then, however. In addition to judging The X Factor and The Sing-Off, winning season 10 of Dancing With the Stars and starring in the 2017 TV movie reboot of Dirty Dancing, the 41-year-old singer's most recent venture has been judging The Masked Singer alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

"What's so special and enduring about the show is that it's crazy and it's a bit trippy, but then you have the softer side, where people come on and feel a sense of redemption and a feeling of transformation and growth through this process," Scherzinger told ET in January. "I just love the fact that these contestants feel like the world has judged them [or] feel like the world places a lot of judgment on them, and they want to be able to share who they really are. Not by what they think they are but who they are in their heart."

