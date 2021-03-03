Niecy Nash to Host 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Niecy Nash will be taking center stage. The actress, comedian and producer will serve as host of this year's GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that the celebrated star -- and new guest Masked Singer host -- will emcee the 32nd annual awards ceremony when they air in April.

"I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding," Nash said in a statement released by GLAAD.

"My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night," Nash added, referring to wife Jessica Betts, whom she wed in a small ceremony in August. "Be ready for a surprise or two!”

Film and TV favorites like Happiest Season, The Old Guard, P-Valley, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Schitt’s Creek are among the many nominees up for the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards, which honors fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

All 198 nominees across 28 categories -- including two new additions to this year’s ceremony, Outstanding Children’s Programming and Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist -- were announced in January by Jonathan Bennett, Josie Totah and Shangela during a virtual reveal event hosted on TikTok.

This year's event also features a new category of recognition, TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year, which the organization says highlights "the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights."

The virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on April 8. They will also stream on Hulu beginning April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream on-demand through June.

