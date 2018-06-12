Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Pay Tribute to Their Late Dog In Heartbreaking Instagram Posts

Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder are mourning the loss of their beloved furry friend, Ira.

Reed took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that the couple's dog had died and share an emotional tribute to their late canine companion.

"My sweet Ira girl. So many memories, so many adventures with you by my side. You’ve been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don’t know if I am able to say goodbye," the 30-year-old actress wrote alongside a somber snapshot of herself and the gorgeous German shepherd.

"You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl. You taught me so much about so much...in many ways our greatest teacher," she continued. "You’ve been here for every chapter, as my rock, my favorite cuddle buddy and my best girl."

The heartfelt post was shared with a slideshow of sweet snapshots of Ira throughout the years, as the precious pooch sat with Reed on the back of a boat, traipsed through the freshly fallen snow, went camping with the couple and generally brought joy into their lives.

"Every chapter of my life feels like it wouldn't have been as special without you, and now I don’t know how to let you go," she continued. "I'm going to miss that goofy toothy grin, and watching you stretch your head up to the sky after every nap. I’m going to miss those sensitive eyes that looked so deep into my soul I sometimes wondered if you knew me better than I knew myself."

After sharing some of her favorite memories with her beloved puppy, Reed shared her heartfelt appreciation, writing, "Thank you for being my kid in this life my Ira girl. Ill be bringing you back to our favorite lake soon."

Somerhalder shared his own emotional tribute to Ira, sharing a photo of himself and the beautiful dog laying face-to-face on a bed.

"At 12:11 PM PST this beautiful girl took her last breath. Quietly cancer had filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do," Somerhalder, 39, wrote. "I’ve never known a more incredible animal. A soul that spoke 1,000 languages. Kid, I will miss you and anyone that ever got to know you will miss you."

The Vampire Diaries alum shared some of his favorite memories of his time with Ira as well, including "Countless flights, 100nights in the airstream, driving across the country, jumping in every lake- river- stream and ocean there was, just for a splash and to be happy."

"Thank you for loving me like I’ve never known. I know you’re here, your energy is here with us," Somerhalder concluded. "I love you kiddo."

Ira was one of many pets Reed and Somerhalder share together, as the pair often foster animals in need of a home and looking for permanent placement. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, also share a 10-month-old son, Bodhi Soleil.

