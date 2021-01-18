Noah Centineo is on the road to recovery. The 24-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he's undergone surgery to remove his tonsils after years of "chronic tonsillitis and strep throat."

"Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago. Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years," Centineo captioned his post, which included pics and video of his recovery.

Among them was a clip of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star speaking to the camera post-surgery.

"Alright, all done," he said, opening his mouth wide to show off the inside of his throat. "Finished it."

Centineo, who is currently treating himself to lots of ice cream, opened up about focusing on his health in an interview with HarpersBazaar.com last year. The actor revealed that after years of partying, he got sober the day before his 21st birthday.

"I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling," he said of how he keeps himself in check. "I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did. I’ll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, 'Dude, like, stop, this is f**king unacceptable. You’re better than this!'"

"I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing," he added.

