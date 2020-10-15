Oh, the anticipation of getting married! Noah Galvin of Booksmart and Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel portray two princes, Rupert and Amir, eager to settle down into their happily ever after in season 3 of the fantasy podcast, The Two Princes. Of course, the only way to express their feelings is through song -- and ET has the exclusive debut of the original number, “In Just Three Days.”

After seasons 1 and 2 saw Rupert and Amir come to terms with their feelings and falling in love, all while saving their realms from evil magic forces, the two are ready to get married. However, before either can walk down the aisle, the sorceress Malkia invades their kingdom on the eve of the wedding, sending their castle and realm into chaos. But no evil is going to stand in the way of two princes getting married -- even if it’s the last thing they do.

Jonathon Roberts

In addition to Galvin, who replaced boyfriend Ben Platt in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen and has appeared in Waitress, and Stachel, who was the breakout star of The Band’s Visit, the cast is rounded out by other Tony-winning standouts, Tonya Pinkins, Cynthia Erivo and Ali Stroker, as well as Emmy winner Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), Michelle Gomez (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical), Mandi Masden (Saint Joan), and CJ Wilson (Homeland).

The Two Princes was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell, while the music and lyrics for “In Just Three Days” were written by Matt Schatz.

Season 3 of The Two Princes will be available in full starting Oct. 20 on Spotify and Gimlet. The first two seasons are now streaming.

