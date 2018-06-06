Norman Reedus and Ex Helena Christensen Reunite for Son Mingus' High School Graduation

Norman Reedus and his ex, Helena Christensen are proud co-parents!

The pair reunited on Tuesday to celebrate their son, Mingus', high school graduation, sharing the special day in a series of sweet family pics.

"Props to this lovely lady 🙌🏽❤️ (he graduated!!)," Reedus captioned an Instagram pic with his Danish supermodel ex, whom he dated for five years in the late '90s and early '00s. He also shared a sweet father-son throwback pic with Mingus, captioning the shot with a series of hearts.

Reedus' current girlfriend, Diane Kruger, commented on both pics with lots of red heart emoji. According to multiple reports, the couple are currently expecting their first child together.

Christensen also posted photos and video from her son's big day, sharing a family shot with Reedus and Mingus, which she captioned, "We’re so proud of you ❤️ Tillykke sønnike vi er så stolte af dig • LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! 👨‍🎓 #classof2018."

She also shared some "proud as hell" pics from the ceremony, including a clip of the family walking together after Mingus received his diploma.

Reedus and his son recently shared the screen on the Walking Dead star's AMC travel series, Ride With Norman Reedus, playing chess together in a New York City park.

"Seeing Mingus in his element, I'm reminded of how great it is that he's grown up here. He's got that armor you find in every real New Yorker," the 48-year-old actor observed in the clip.

Watch the video below to see more of the lookalike father-son duo.

