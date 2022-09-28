Norman Reedus had a major career moment Tuesday when he received his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ET was with the Walking Dead star as he celebrated the momentous occasion with his family and loved ones, including longtime love Diane Kruger, son Mingus and his mom.

"I think having Diane and Mingus here, and my mom, is the biggest to me," Reedus told ET of the celebratory family affair. "We all live in New York, so they're not out here very often. I used to live here in the '90s and it's nice to have them here. It's a big deal for me."

The 53-year-old actor admitted that receiving the star on the Walk of Fame has been a "surreal" experience.

"I didn't really think it was real until right now, to be honest. So yeah, it's very cool," Reedus reflected.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The final episodes of The Walking Dead kick off this Sunday as the zombie franchise gears up to say goodbye. Reedus, who will reprise his beloved character, Daryl Dixon, in a forthcoming spinoff, confessed to taking one or two (or more) items from set.

"I've stolen so much stuff from set," he admitted. "I'm [filming] a spinoff right now in Paris so I'm a little jet-lagged 'cause I just flew in. But I'm in Paris for at least the next year shooting it. But I will miss all the people I worked with the most I think. I miss Georgia [where The Walking Dead filmed], I really like Georgia. I ride motorcycles to work in the country every day. Like, I love that."

Reedus revealed he has several crossbows from his time on the show as memorabilia: "I have like 10 of those suckers!"

The upcoming Daryl-centric spinoff was originally set to feature Melissa McBride's Carol before she exited the project. Reedus, however, remained optimistic that the duo would reunite once again on the spinoff at some point down the line.

"I guarantee that you'll see those two characters together again at some point," he promised.

So, what should fans expect from the new series?



"It's explosive. It's heartbreaking. It's satisfying," Reedus teased.

The final episodes of The Walking Dead premiere Sunday, Oct. 2 on AMC. The untitled Daryl Dixon spinoff is expected to launch in 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Walking Dead' Star Andrew Lincoln Makes Surprise Comic-Con Appearance

'The Walking Dead' Debuts Trailer for Final Episodes of Season 11

Norman Reedus to Return to 'Walking Dead' Following On-Set Accident

Related Gallery