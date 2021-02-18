North West Shows Sister Chicago and Dream Kardashian How to Make Ramen

North West can add budding chef to her list of talents.

Kim Kardashian West shared some adorable clips of her 7-year-old daughter showing her sister, Chicago West and her cousin, Dream Kardashian, how to make Ramen Wednesday night on her Instagram Stories.

"What is chef Northy making and chef Chi-Chi and chef Dreamy, what are you guys making?" Kim asks the girls as a pot of Ramen boils on the stovetop.

"Who wants to mash it up?" North asks. "Me!" the two girls excitedly reply.

"Can you explain to me this delicious meal?" the mother of four asks the busy cooks. "Can you tell me though, what's your specialty?" Kim prods before taking the top off the pot to check on the noodles.

"Oh, this looks delish," the SKIMS founder says.

"Ok, try to mash it," North prompts. "Don't get the water up here to here," North tells the girls as they swirl their spatulas around the noodles.

"Or do you want me to show you the sound? OK, get back," North says before taking her spatula out of the boiling water.

"What sound?" Kim asks. "It goes like shhh," North replies. "Oh no, let's not," the concerned mother says before ending the video.

Kim is proud to show off her daughter's talents and is ready to come for any and all haters. Earlier this month, she defended her daughter after people on social media started questioning whether North actually painted the mountainous, lakeside oil painting Kim showed off on Instagram.

"Don't play with me when it comes to my children," Kim began her Instagram Story message, before sharing that North and her best friend have been "taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she continued, adding that as a "proud mom" she wanted to share her work with everyone.

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from the grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!" Kim exclaimed. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them on NOT being awesome?!"

She concluded by telling people to "stop embarrassing" themselves with the negativity and "allow every child to be GREAT!"

At the end of the day, she is her father's daughter. From rapping at Kanye West's fashion show to painting and cooking up a feast, this is one talented little girl.

Watch the video below to see North's very first rap performance during Kanye's show at Paris Fashion Week.

