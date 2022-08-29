NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Speaks Out in New Trailer for 'The Vow' Season 2
NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
’sMothered’s Dawn and Cher Tease Season 4 and Defend Their Unusu…
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Angelina Jol…
Jacob Elordi Wanted to Quit Acting After 'The Kissing Booth' Fame
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
OnlyFans Model Arrested, Charged With Murdering Boyfriend
Hollywood's Movie Remake Boom Continues! Inside Projects From Se…
Harry Jowsey Explains His Decision to Get Sober (Exclusive)
Anne Heche Dead at 53 | The Download
Ellen Pompeo Steps Back From ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 19 as She J…
Walker Hayes on How His Life 'Completely Changed' After Hit 'Fan…
How Keke Palmer Brought Her ‘Lightyear’ Character to Her ‘Full P…
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Pulls Out Vecna Voic…
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking Sum…
Christopher Walken Has One Last Conversation With His Dying Wife…
Kevin Bacon Reacts to ‘The River Wild’ Remake With Leighton Mees…
Ryan Phillippe Reflects on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Tur…
HBO’s acclaimed true-crime docuseries, The Vow, is back with a second season as it continues to expose the truths about NXIVM, the wellness group revealed to be a sex cult and Ponzi scheme founded by Keith Raniere. And in the trailer for the upcoming episodes, co-founder Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of conspiracy for her involvement in the organization, speaks out on camera for the first time since her arrest.
“Imagine you spent 22 years trying to build something, but everybody thinks it’s the devil’s work,” says Salzman, who has since been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.
According to HBO, the new season of The Vow is “set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere… It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle with opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”
The trailer also shows footage of NXIVM supporters standing outside the prison where Raniere was held while he awaited trial, where he faced charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and racketeering. Although he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 120 years in prison, there are those who still believe he’s innocent.
“Keith is very dear to me, and I know he’s innocent,” an unidentified voice is heard saying at one point.
The Vow Part Two, directed by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jehane Noujaim, debuts Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Mondays.
RELATED CONTENT:
NXIVM Survivors Sarah Edmondson, Nippy Ames on Allison Mack's Sentencing and 'The Vow' (Exclusive)
NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million to 21 Victims in Sex Trafficking Case
What's NXIVM? Everything to Watch or Read About the Sex Cult