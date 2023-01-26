Octomom Nadya Suleman Celebrates Kids' 14th Birthday With Sweet Treats
Some famous siblings are celebrating a big day! On Thursday, Nadya Suleman's octuplets turned 14 and marked the occasion by singing "Happy Birthday" to each other.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah each hold a vegan doughnut with a candle as they celebrate themselves and each other. According to the outlet, all eight teens are vegan.
The birthday comes amid the siblings' eighth grade year. Back in August, Suleman, who became known as Octomom, shared a shot of the eight teens heading off to school.
"First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders," she captioned the smiling shot. "I love you."
In 2018, Suleman spoke with The New York Times about letting go of the Octomom persona that she initially felt she needed to make money. Upon letting go of the “caricature," Suleman said that she had a new perspective on life.
"I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, which is something I'm not, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family," she said. "I've been hiding from the real world all my life."
