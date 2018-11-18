Dave and Odette Annable just want to sleep... with each other?

The real-life married couple star in Freeform's upcoming holiday movie, No Sleep 'Til Christmas, which, as the title suggests, revolves around two strangers Lizzie (Odette Annable) and Billy (Dave Annable) who have trouble falling asleep. That is, until they randomly meet and discover that they can only have a good sleep when they're next to each other.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Lizzie finds Billy at his place of work, a lived-in bar, to make the outlandish proposal after they both enjoyed some successful shut-eye.

"So, Billy, I guess what I'm trying to ask is, oh god...," Lizzie mutters to herself, knowing what she's about to say is going to be inappropriate. "Will you please try to sleep with me again?"

Billy's reaction is basically all you really need to understand just how bonkers this whole situation is. "Are you a cop?" he finally asks Lizzie, who adamantly denies that she's an undercover police officer waiting to bust him.

"I'm catching up.... You're asking me to sleep with you because you're getting married?" Billy tries to understand, prompting Lizzie -- who's engaged to a doctor (played by Charles Michael Davis) -- to respond in the affirmative. "But with no sex?" When Lizzie responds with an emphatic "yes," Billy is not interested in being a part of this ridiculousness. "Bye!"

Desperate, Lizzie pleads with Billy to hear her out: "If it actually works and I actually get some sleep, maybe then it'll be a habit and then I'll be cured!" But what's in it for Billy? Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

No Sleep 'Til Christmas, one of ET's holiday movie picks, premieres Monday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Top 24 Holiday TV Movies to Watch in 2018