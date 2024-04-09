Oliver Hudson is opening up about his past indiscretions and how it shaped him into the person he's become.

During an interview with guest Robyn Lively for his and sister Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, the 47-year-old actor touched on whether he ever had any regrets in life. After sharing that he passed up on a host of acting gigs because they would keep him away from his three children for a long period of time, Hudson shared a past experience he didn't regret.

"When I got engaged, something happened psychologically and I spiraled. I was unfaithful, and I was cheating," said Hudson in reference to cheating on his then-fiancée, Erinn Bartlett. "It was crazy. I never got caught. I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight."

He continued, "So, there's something happening to me psychologically that I sort of had to get through. I told her everything. And she's an amazing woman. And my mother [Goldie Hawn] played a big part in it as well, where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action. Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why. And looking at the whole person rather than affliction."

Hudson said he and Bartlett -- who met in acting class in the late 1990s and tied the knot in 2006 -- got through it all thanks to therapy. But having said that, Hudson, who proposed to Barlett in 2004, says the experience perhaps was a necessary evil.

Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett on Nov. 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. - Getty

"Honestly, if that didn't happen I don't know what kind of person I would be," he said. "So, do I regret it? I mean, no. I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don't wanna cause anyone any pain."

Hudson also said the experience made him grow as a person.

"Although some choices might be bad, if you can come out the other end of them, [asking] why they were bad and how that affected you and everyone else around you, then you're only growing and you're building a toolbox," Hudson explained. "If everything was rainbow and roses, then who are you?"

Last month, the Rules of Engagement star made headlines when he talked on the podcast about the "trauma" he experienced due to his famous mom "living her life." He later clarified his comments, saying that it was "more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent."

RELATED CONTENT: