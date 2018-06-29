Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Cozy Up in Ibiza

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are living it up in Ibiza.

The former Miss Universe 2012 and the NFL wide receiver seem to have rekindled their romance after posting videos of each other to their Instagram Stories on Thursday night. In one clip, Amendola is holding up his phone while Culpo, in a sparkly hot pink dress with a plunging neckline, can be seen smiling wide behind him before she walks over to his side.

The brunette beauty also shared a video of the athlete and some guys on the dance floor at a club. "The boys get it," she wrote alongside the clip.

In March, Culpo confirmed that she had split from the athlete after two years of dating. At the time, the NFL player unfollowed her on Instagram and deleted photos of them together. Culpo, however, continued to follow Amendola, as well as fan sites dedicated to him.

Rumors that they were back together surfaced earlier this month after they were spotted at a friend's wedding together.

Prior to calling it quits, ET caught up with Culpo in New York City, where she opened up about her relationship with her then-NFL star boyfriend. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

