Olivia Culpo is opening up about a painful past relationship. In the first trailer for her upcoming TLC and Discovery+ reality series, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old influencer tearfully recalls a former romance.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I'd be married and have kids," Olivia admits. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel less than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Olivia reflects on her life and work since she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

"Winning Miss Universe changed my life overnight. I went from being a small town girl from Rhode Island. I moved to L.A. My sisters couldn't stand to be away from me, so they moved too," Oliva says of Aurora and Sophia. "My parents have absolutely no idea what I do. In our family there's no boundaries, there's no filter, and there's no shortage of drama."

The Culpo Sisters will follow the lives, loves, family and careers of Olivia, an entrepreneur in all things fashion and business, Aurora, the family boss and a mother of two, and Sophia, the peacemaker of the group, in Los Angeles. The trio will open up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds barred and playfully entertaining way for the series.

From sweet family moments like planning their parents' 35th anniversary party to traveling back home to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant and relatable sisterly moments like an attempted break in of a padlocked closet door, these sisters are always there for one another through thick and thin.

The Culpo Sisters will premiere Nov. 7 on TLC and Discovery+.

