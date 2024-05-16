Olivia Munn is emotionally opening up about her breast cancer battle.

The 43-year-old star sits down with Michael Strahan on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America for a raw interview about her health journey and deep desire to expand her family with partner John Mulaney.

"You never know what's going on in someone's life," she says. "Privately, people are battling things that you'd never know."

Munn first revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis in March. As part of her ongoing treatment, Munn has already undergone a double mastectomy -- just 30 days after she was first diagnosed -- and was put into medically induced menopause. She has since had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy, which are procedures to surgically remove her uterus and ovaries.

Before that, Munn underwent an egg retrieval process in the hopes of eventually having another child. She and Mulaney are already parents to a two-year-old son, Malcolm.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn - Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

When asked about the first thing that came to her mind when she was told she had cancer, Munn replies, "Honestly, I just thought of my baby."

She also tearfully says that she made an effort to document much of her experience to pass down to her child in the event that her treatment was unsuccessful.

"If I didn't make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here," she admits. "That I tried my best."

Looking to the future, Munn expresses her hope for giving Malcolm a sibling.

"John and I had a long talk about it," she shares. "We realized that we weren't done growing our family."

But the process wasn't entirely straight forward.

"Right after the mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval and that's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew that there was a risk," she recalls. "Our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you and then we're gonna call it.' And then our doctor called and he said, 'Hey, so we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos.' And I, I mean, just started bawling crying. Both of us."

She adds, "We just really hope it works out for us to be able to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby."

Olivia Munn - Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Munn says she will continue her cancer treatment with a drug that will stop her body from growing the cancer producing hormones in her body. But she's exhausted.

"It's so tiring," she says. "These drugs are so tiring and I know that I'm going to stay aggressive, I know I'm going to do it. ... It feels nonstop because it is nonstop."

As for what she's learned about herself, Munn declares that she's "a lot braver than I thought I was."

Most importantly, her priorities have become crystal clear.

"The most important thing to me in life is my family," she says. "Everything else can go away. I don't have my career, I don't have my body the way that it looked before, but as long as the people I love and care about are her and healthy and thriving, nothing else matters."

ET spoke with Munn while she was expecting back in 2021, where she shared that she was excited to become a mom and welcome a baby into the world alongside her then-partner of less than a year.

"I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," Munn said at the time.

