Olivia Newton-John is being remembered. After the actress' husband, John Easterling, announced that she died at her California ranch on Monday morning, tributes poured in for the Grease star online. Newton-John was 73 at the time of her death, which came after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Newton-John's Grease co-star shared a photo of the late actress to Instagram, along with a touching tribute to her.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he wrote. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

On Instagram, Barbra Streisand wrote that Newton-John was "too young to leave this world."

"May she RIP," Streisand added in her post.

Andy Cohen shared a video of Newton-John singing on Instagram.

"Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton John," Cohen captioned the clip of the actress singing the Grease song. "Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music."

"My heart is broken," Richard Marx tweeted alongside photos of himself and the late actress. "Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day."

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Fellow Australian Kylie Minogue paid tribute to Newton-John as well, saying, "Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER"

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

Singer Melissa Manchester also took time to publicly mourn Newton-John, saying, "Olivia Newton-John was a valiant warrior. I will remember her as kind, compassionate, loving and so talented. I was honored to have her sing my Christmas song, There’s Still My Joy , co-written by Beth Neilsen-Chapman and Matt Rollings.The world has lost a sweet source of light. May she now and forever rest in peace."

Actor and musician Rick Springfield took to Facebook to pay tribute to Newton-John, saying, "Sweet Olivia has gone home. She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn’t love her or know what a great humanitarian she was. The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people. God speed Livvy. We will all meet again."

Kate Hudson shared a video of herself singing Newton-John's iconic hit from Grease, "Hopelessly Devoted to You." Alongside the touching video, she wrote, "There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my bedroom and sing from the top of my lungs in the mirror." Hudson continued, "Thank you for sharing your light to the world as it moved and shaped little girls like me. May we all today sing for Olivia and celebrate her courageous years of fighting. Love and Light."

Newton-John's Grease co-star Dinah Manoff also shared her condolences, saying, "As many will tell you, Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth, and I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease. She brought light and laughter wherever she went. My deepest condolences to her family and friends during their time of great loss."

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.



I hate this so much. She was only 73.



What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

‘Hopelessly devoted to you’ she sang. Sad to note passing of Olivia Newton John. We met during 2015 Celebrity Apprentice when she fabulously entertained.

Wife Erica @elevrivera like many little girls was obsessed with Sandy the role Olivia played opposite John Travolta in Grease — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: The Star and Grease Icon Dies of Breast Cancer https://t.co/6HA2wk6FPV via @people So sad. Rest In Peace dearest Olivia — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING ❤️🙏💔 https://t.co/Pg2WYtEgvM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2022

