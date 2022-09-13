Some Olivia Newton-John fans were not pleased after she was left out of the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night. Following the tribute -- which honored other actors who died this year, including Betty White, Bob Saget, Paul Sorvino, James Caan, Ray Liotta, Robert Morse, Louie Anderson, Sidney Poitier, and many more -- Twitter was flooded with disappointed viewers who called out the awards show for not honoring the late Grease star who died in August at age 73.

While Newton-John is listed on the "In Memoriam" page on the Emmys website, she was no where to be seen during the telecasted tribute which was played for the audience on a screen behind John Legend, who performed his song, "Pieces." The actress had a famed film and music career, but she also graced the small screen, with credits in dozens of TV shows, including Sordid Lives: The Series, Bette, Murphy Brown and Ned and Stacey, Glee, The Bonnie Hunt Show, and more.

"She’s been on over fifty TV shows and specials. I’m pretty sure that’s enough to get some recognition from the Emmys," Twitter user @JenniferBavin wrote. Another upset fan wrote, "Wait did the Emmy’s not acknowledge the passing of Olivia Newton John?!? I still feel like she should still have been mentioned even if she didn’t win an Emmy in her lifetime or maybe that’s just me?!"

Another shared, "Deeply disappointed in the omission of Olivia Newton-John during the #Emmys2022. She won a trophy for songwriting and appeared in several TV movies."

Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, shared news of her death in a touching Instagram post on Aug. 8.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation," the post read.

Easterling later penned an emotional letter to his beloved wife, writing, "Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

"At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known," he added. "Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

