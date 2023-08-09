Just weeks after she died, Olivia Newton-John made her presence felt out of the blue. Well, more like, in blue form.

While speaking to People on the one-year anniversary of Newton-John's death, the Grease star's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, and widower, John Easterling, shared the eerie way the late actress has kept a "supernatural" promise she made years ago.

"Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this," said Lattanzi, 37, while pointing to an aquamarine pendant necklace gifted to her by her late mother before she died. "Mom and I had talked years back. We'd watch these paranormal shows, and I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me.' And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things.'"

Meanwhile, Easterling, 71, recalled an eerily similar experience just two months ago while visiting Peru with Newton-John's ashes. He was there visiting the same spot where they tied the knot on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary.

"I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes," he told the outlet. "It's been a supernatural year."

The famed singer and actress died on Aug. 8, 2022 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Easterling broke the news of her death in an emotional Instagram post.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," he captioned the post along with a photo of a beaming Newton-John. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

While Newton-John had a storied career in the entertainment industry, her portrayal of Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie, Grease, cemented her in film history. She starred opposite John Travolta in the movie musical.

On what would have been her 74th birthday last September, Travolta shared a photo from Grease on his Instagram Stories, simply saying, “Happy birthday my Olivia.”

Back in March, Lattanzi -- Newton-John and ex-husband Matt Lattanzi's only daughter -- shared on the Today show that she would return to Newton-John’s native Australia in October for the singer’s annual Walk for Wellness, an event that brings people together to support those with cancer.

“That was my promise to my mom that I would soar, and fly, and be happy,” Lattanzi said at the time.

Lattanzi added that she will find inspiration in her song, “Phoenix,” which was one of her mother's favorites.

“So that song is for my mom. And it’s also for anyone who needs to be uplifted, you know? We’re all capable of incredible things," she shared. "My mom’s a reminder of that, of just what we can manifest, of how many people we can help with this incredible light that we all have inside of us."

