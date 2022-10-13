Olivia Wilde Claps Back at Idea She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde is slamming online critics and trolls who have called her parenting into question.

The Don't Worry Darling director and star recently sat down for a profile interview with Elle, and she addressed the challenges she's faced protecting her young children from the spotlight.

"I share custody of my kids with my ex," said Wilde, who shares 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis. "If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me."

Wilde explained that people share assumptions about her presence as a mother, adding, "The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother."

However, the filmmaker explained that the real reason people don't see much of her children in tabloids or paparazzi photos is she specifically works hard to keep them out of the spotlight and photographer's lens.

"You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed," Wilde shared. "Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?"

During her sprawling interview, Wilde also touched on the real-world drama surrounding her recent film, and how it feels that many people feel that celebrities somehow owe them access to their personal lives.

"It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact,” she said. “Florence [Pugh] had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves."

"No, that’s actually not part of the job description," Wilde added. "Never was."

