Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Hold Hands During Casual Date Night in NYC
Harry Styles on Olivia Wilde Directing His First Sex Scenes
Is Angelina Jolie Suing the FBI?
'Never Have I Ever': Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison Reveal Who …
FLASHBACK: ET at Home With Nadya Suleman in 2009 Before She Ditc…
Adrienne Houghton's 'The Real' Co-Hosts Respond to Her Surprise …
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilt…
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Jonah Hill Gushes Over 'Brilliant' Co-Star Emma Stone (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Jet Incident: Biggest Bombsh…
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show Rare PDA During Italian Geta…
Jaclyn Hill's Ex-Husband Jon Pronounced Dead: Everything We Know
Pumpkin and Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson React to Mama June's …
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 2016 Jet Incident: More Shocking De…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Will Be Officia…
Linda Evangelista Is 'Done Hiding' Her Body After Fat-Freezing N…
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Anne Heche Crash: 911 Call Released Following Fatal Car Crash
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Pace Strips Down After a Morning Surf on AMC's 'H…
Manti Te’o on Sharing His Story of Getting Catfished in New Docu…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde stepped out on Thursday for a date night in New York City. The couple was snapped leaving Rubirosa Ristorante in Soho hand-in-hand in a rare show of PDA.
Styles covered his face with a black mask, leading Wilde out of the Italian eatery as they appeared to be swarmed by fans and photographers. The singer wore a crocheted top with slacks and sneakers, with a cross necklace adorning his chest and his hair pulled back with a clip. Wilde tucked a navy blue tee into a printed maxi skirt, completing the look with sneakers, a gold necklace and free-flowing brunette locks.
Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, are in the city ahead of Styles' planned 15-date residency at Madison Square Garden, which runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21.
The duo's public date night comes amid a contentious custody battle between Wilde and her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
"Jason and Olivia have a very awkward relationship,” a source told ET this week. “They try to limit any direct contact with each other, but they both want what's best for their kids. They are trying to sort out a manageable, stable and healthy co-parenting routine and schedule for the sake of their children.”
Beyond the split, though, Wilde’s love life is thriving. “Olivia is totally smitten with Harry and in love,” the source added. “They are both so supportive of each other, personally and professionally speaking, and they are really there for each other through everything."
The Don't Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star currently find themselves in court fighting over where their two children -- Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 -- will live. Wilde would like to be based in Los Angeles and potentially London, where Styles resides. Sudeikis wants to live with his kids in Brooklyn.
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Wilde Limiting Contact with Jason Sudeikis While Co-Parenting
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Custody Battle: A Relationship Timeline
Olivia Wilde Slams Ex Jason Sudeikis Over Being Served at CinemaCon
Harry Styles on Trusting Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift 'Daylight' Theory
How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Making Their Relationship Work
Related Gallery