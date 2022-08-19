Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Hold Hands During Casual Date Night in NYC

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde stepped out on Thursday for a date night in New York City. The couple was snapped leaving Rubirosa Ristorante in Soho hand-in-hand in a rare show of PDA.

Styles covered his face with a black mask, leading Wilde out of the Italian eatery as they appeared to be swarmed by fans and photographers. The singer wore a crocheted top with slacks and sneakers, with a cross necklace adorning his chest and his hair pulled back with a clip. Wilde tucked a navy blue tee into a printed maxi skirt, completing the look with sneakers, a gold necklace and free-flowing brunette locks.

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, are in the city ahead of Styles' planned 15-date residency at Madison Square Garden, which runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21.

The duo's public date night comes amid a contentious custody battle between Wilde and her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

"Jason and Olivia have a very awkward relationship,” a source told ET this week. “They try to limit any direct contact with each other, but they both want what's best for their kids. They are trying to sort out a manageable, stable and healthy co-parenting routine and schedule for the sake of their children.”

Beyond the split, though, Wilde’s love life is thriving. “Olivia is totally smitten with Harry and in love,” the source added. “They are both so supportive of each other, personally and professionally speaking, and they are really there for each other through everything."

The Don't Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star currently find themselves in court fighting over where their two children -- Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 -- will live. Wilde would like to be based in Los Angeles and potentially London, where Styles resides. Sudeikis wants to live with his kids in Brooklyn.

