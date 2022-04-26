Olivia Wilde Jokes About Harry Styles' Acting Career as She Presents First 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer
Olivia Wilde clearly had a lot of fun directing her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling -- and not just because it stars her boyfriend, Harry Styles!
Wilde surprised the crowd at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday to introduce the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, and raved about getting to make the movie, which she says was inspired by films like The Matrix and The Truman Show.
Wilde had nothing but praise for Don't Worry Darling's leading lady, Florence Pugh, saying her performance is "something you have to see to believe. You are witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star."
And she also made a quick joke at her beau's expense, calling Styles "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of."
Last month, a source told ET that Wilde and Styles are "well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They’re the real deal."
The sources added, “While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends.”
See more on the couple in the video below!
