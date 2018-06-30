Olympian Tom Daley and Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child Together

Congrats to Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black!

The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Robbie Ray Black-Daley, they announced on Instagram on Saturday. The bundle of joy was born on Wednesday.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray," Black wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white shot of himself and Daley cradling their newborn son. "Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. ❤️#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦."

" 27/06/18 • Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley ❤️," Daley added in his own post, with a photo of the baby boy's tiny toes. "The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son. ❤️👶🏼❤️."

Daley, an Olympic diver, and Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, started dating in 2013. They got engaged in 2015, and tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in an English castle in May 2017. Daley, 24, and Black, 44, revealed they were expecting their first child in a sweet Instagram announcement on Valentine's Day.

