Olympic Skier Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their Support Following Death of His 19-Month-Old Daughter

Bode Miller is mourning the loss of his little girl.

The 40-year-old Olympic skier took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank his fans for their continued support following the death of his 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who died after a tragic swimming pool accident over the weekend.

"Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time," Miller wrote on behalf of his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, and the rest of his family. He also shared a picture of his baby girl sitting on his lap.

The Orange County Coroner's confirmed the news to ET on Monday, while a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Authority told ET, "Orange County Fire Authority responded to a 911 call for a drowning on Sunday, June 10. Paramedics initiated advanced life support care on the patient on the scene, transported the patient to the emergency room and subsequently the patient was pronounced deceased."

Since sharing the heartbreaking news, Miller and his family have created a GoFundMe and Meal Train account.

"Thank you for your compassion and warm meals as this family grieves in a way that no parents should ever have to. As their community, we can make sure they know they are loved and taken care of," the family wrote on the Meal Train website.

For more on the tragic accident, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olympic Skier Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Swimming Pool Accident

Olympic Gold Medalist Bode Miller Shares Revealing Family Photo!

Stars We've Lost in 2018