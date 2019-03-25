The wait is almost over for On My Block fans -- season 2 drops on Friday!

The acclaimed Netflix series -- which follows a diverse group of four friends as they traverse life, love and the ups and downs of high school in inner-city Los Angeles -- left viewers on a major cliffhanger at the end of season one, when a gang dispute resulted in a bloody shoot-out at a quinceañera, with some beloved characters' lives hanging in the balance. But all of our questions are about to be answered, even if series star Sierra Capri is keeping things close to the vest for now.

"Everyone is still in high school, I can tell you that," Capri cryptically told ET of where season two picks up. "We’re still freshmen."

The 20-year-old actress stars as Monse Finnie, the only girl in her close-knit group of friends, who have been tight since their elementary days and stuck together as season one saw them dealing with the pressures of gang life, family disfunction and hormonal changes. While she couldn't say much about what's to come for her character, as well as Monse's pals, Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), Ruben "Ruby" Martinez (Jason Genao) and Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), she said she's excited for fans to see the characters' "glow-up" in the second season, which she describes as "life-changing."

"I feel like, in season one, everyone’s characters are being introduced and established, and now in season two, I feel like we get to dive more into their stories and figure out why they are the way they are," Capri explained. "I’m very excited."

Both Ruby and his love, Olivia (Ronni Hawk), were seen bleeding out in the final moments of On My Block's first season, and while Ruby seems to be alive and well -- turning up in the season two trailer -- Olivia's fate is still unclear. The friends will also be dealing with the aftermath of Jamal striking it rich after discovering the long-rumored RollerWorld stash, following a falling out with the rest of the group over his obsessive treasure hunt. "I guess we’re just gonna have to wait and see," Capri teased of the squad's dynamic in the upcoming season.

"Everyone’s ready for season two...everyone’s really excited," she added. "I’m just ready for it to come out. It feels like it’s taken forever, so the fact that it’s already here, I’m just very excited."

As for Monse and Cesar, who went public with their clandestine romance at the end of season one, the actress teased that fans will be "surprised" about the pair's relationship in the coming episodes, adding that what she most wanted for her character this season was to "focus on herself more."

"In season one, she tended to put her friends before herself -- especially Cesar -- and kind of neglect her own issues and her own feelings," she explained. "So that’s what I was hoping [for] in season two, that she just started to find herself."

Part of that journey may involve a reconnection with her estranged mother, who left Monse and her father when her daughter was just a baby. In season one, Monse met a woman in Brentwood who she thought might be her mom, but panicked and fled before she was able to confirm their connection. In season two, it seems, there will be more to explore in that story.

"We got a glimpse of someone who could possibly be her mom, so, in season two, I hope that question is answered," Capri hinted. "We get to see whether or not this woman is gonna be in Monse’s life, or is she someone who [Monse] was hoping would be her mom and just becomes a really good friend? We don’t know."

No matter what season two holds, fans will be watching with bated breath as the group's dramatics continue to unfold. For Capri, it's been life-changing experience so far -- On My Block is the actress' first leading role after beginning her career as a model. Last summer, she and Gray were invited to participate in an historic moment organized by Netflix's "Strong Black Lead" division and director Lacey Duke, in which black stars from all of the streaming service's original movies and TV series gathered to recreate Art Kane's "A Great Day in Harlem," on the 60th anniversary of the legendary photo shoot.

"That was amazing," Capri marveled of the shoot, appropriately titled "A Great Day in Hollywood," which featured filmmakers like Spike Lee and Ava DuVernay and iconic performers like Alfre Woodard and Nia Long, as well as up-and-coming young stars. "[It was] probably one of the greatest experiences that I’ve ever had thus far, and the fact that they even asked me and Brett to be a part of that, it’s still a little unbelievable. There was so many great talented actors and actresses there that day, so that whole day was fantastic."

The honor was certainly well-earned -- On My Block was Netflix's most-binged show of 2018, clocking the highest watch-time-per-viewing session. Of the epic fan response to the series so far, Capri noted there's even more to come -- and high hopes for a third season.

"This season is amazing, and it’s definitely gonna leave the fans wanting more," she teased. "I’m just ready for it to come out… and to see what the fans' responses are."

On My Block season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 29.

