'One Day at a Time' Is Officially Dead, Producers Confirm

One Day at a Time won't live to see another day.

The twice-canceled Latinx comedy is officially dead, executive producers Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce confirmed Tuesday, two weeks after Pop TV officially axed the series after one season.

There had been a tiny glimmer of hope that the half-hour sitcom, which was a reboot of Norman Lear's 1975 classic and produced by Sony Pictures Television, would find a new home but nothing came to fruition. One Day at a Time was originally canceled by Netflix in 2019 after three seasons, before the ViacomCBS-owned network, Pop TV, saved it. (ViacomCBS also aired season 4 episodes on TV Land, as well as reruns on CBS in October.)

"It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER," Kellett tweeted. "Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching."

It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching. pic.twitter.com/sTMorHSu1w — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) December 8, 2020

Royce echoed Kellett's sentiments, writing in a lengthy message to fans and crew of the series posted to Twitter, "I wish I could say otherwise, but sadly, ODAAT's time has come to an end. The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. [Four] seasons that will forever exist for people to watch."

"I'm so proud of One Day at a Time, our cast, our writers, our crew and while I'm sad today, I'll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it. I am especially thankful to our spirit guide Norman Lear and to my cohort whom I am forever codependent, Gloria Calderon Kellett," his message continued. "And the biggest thank you is to the ODAAT fans, who gave us more love than we know what to do with."

One Day at a Time followed three generations of a Cuban American family living under the same roof: a newly divorced ex-military mother, her teenage daughter and son, and her old-school mother.

Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno starred in the series.

