Remember little Jimmy Jam Scott? Well, he's not so little anymore.

Jackson Brundage, who played Jamie Lucas Scott, the son of Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and Hailey James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) on One Tree Hill, just turned 21! Feel old yet?

Brundage took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to celebrate the major milestone.

"21 today! Any alcohol recommendations?" Brundage wrote alongside a photo of himself holding up a peace sign.

Brundage stole viewer's hearts on the show's fifth season after the series flashed forward four years, focusing on the One Tree Hill crew's life as adults.

His character was not just hilarious, but he was super adorable too, with a sweet disposition and a love for his family and his pet rabbit Chester. He didn't let his short stature keep him away from his big dreams of playing basketball, just like his dad.

Brundage starred in the hit CW series from 2008 until its end in 2012. After One Tree Hill, he took voiceover roles on Nickelodeon's Harvey Beaks and as Pablo in Einstein Pals. He also starred in the Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run starring Scott Baio.

He retired from acting in 2015 and hasn't been in the public eye much, but that hasn't kept him from reuniting with his One Tree Hill co-stars over the years, including Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Stephen Colletti, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, Barbara Woods and Michael May.

ET spoke with Brundage's on-screen dad last January about the possibility of getting the gang back together for a reboot.

"Well, I've always said, if Sex and the City came back, One Tree Hill then would come back, so I guess, here we are," Lafferty said.

It's something his fellow OTH alum, Sophia Bush, hasn't ruled out either.

"I mean, I can't spill all of our secrets, but I'd say never say never," Bush, who starred in the teen series from 2003 to 2012 as cheerleader-turned-successful fashion designer Brooke Davis, told ET.

While Bush said she "can't say" if she and other cast members are in talks for a reboot, she did note the possibility of her reprising her character. "I mean, she's the coolest."

For more One Tree Hill news, check out the video below.

