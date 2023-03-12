'Only Murders in the Building' Teaser Shows First Look at Meryl Streep in Season 3
As anticipation for season 3 of the hit series, Only Murders in the Building, continues to build, Hulu shared the first official look at the upcoming episodes and one of its many upcoming guest stars: Meryl Streep.
During the short clip, it's revealed that she's one of the cast members in Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) upcoming ill-fated Broadway play previously teased at the end of season 2. Streep will appear as one of the actresses in the ensemble led by Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who died on stage during opening night one year later.
"Oh my God, it's me. Oh, I'm sorry. It's me, isn't it?" Streep's character says during a table read of the play, when she realizes that everyone else is waiting on her to read her lines.
While Streep's addition to the cast was first revealed by Selena Gomez, who returns as Mabel Mora, this is the first time audiences are getting an official look at her role in the murder mystery comedy, which will be focused on Ben's death in season 3.
Streep is not the only major star to join the new episodes. Both Jesse Williams and Ashley Park have been added in recurring roles, with the former playing "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case." Park, meanwhile, will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue who also makes a brief appearance in the background of the season 3 teaser.
Additionally, Jane Lynch will reprise her role as Charles' stunt double Sazz Pataki. "I have been invited back," she told ET, confirming, "I have an episode." As for whom the Party Down star will be sharing the screen with, she teased that she "might be acting with Steve Martin, a real professional… Oh, and Meryl Streep."
While no official release date has been set for season 3, Only Murders in the Building is expected to return sometime this summer, like it did with seasons 1 and 2.
