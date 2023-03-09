Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Sunday Riley Serum Is On Sale, But Only Until Tomorrow
It's time to stock up on all your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup products because the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale ends tomorrow. Amongst the thousands of beauty and skincare goodies on sale is every Sunday Riley product for 20% off — including the anti-aging treatment both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by.
Now through Friday, March 10 shoppers can save on their favorite beauty and skincare products at Dermstore by entering the promo code REFRESH at checkout.
Winfrey and Barrymore's go-to Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is packed with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin. The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen."
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."
She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."
As skincare experts and TikTok users alike can agree, Sunday Riley products are undeniable cult favorites. Below, you can shop even more beloved Sunday Riley products — including Lizzo's favorite vitamin C serum — on sale at Dermstore now.
The Lizzo-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
A healthy dose of rice oil can keep your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.
This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.
Achieve visibly brighter skin with this moisture-rich vitamin C cream. Ideal for all skin types, the formula helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun damage for a clearer, smoother complexion.
Reduce the appearance of acne, blackheads and blemishes with Sunday Riley's U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil.
The Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil is rich in antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins and omega oils to encourage a bright youthful glow without a greasy residue.
Draw out impurities and keep new blemishes from forming with this sulfur-infused clay mask.
Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with an avocado, chia and grape seed oil-infused face oil that claims to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Skincare Routine on Instagram
12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More
Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup
Skin Flooding Is All Over TikTok: What to Know About the Trend
The 20 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter
Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Masks